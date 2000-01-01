about us

Brian Guiltinan exclusively represents some of the most high-end addresses in San Diego, California. As Chief Executive Officer of The Guiltinan Group, Guiltinan boasts three decades of experience in luxury real estate, forged in some of the most prestigious San Diego neighborhoods such as Del Mar, La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, and other high-end coastal communities.

As a result of Brian’s real estate successes, he has sold more luxury homes in San Diego County than any agent. Guiltinan has participated in 30% of all homes sold in San Diego’s real estate history, over $20 Million. He currently holds the record for selling the most expensive home in San Diego. As COVID-19 began to impact our lives, he sold a $43,000,000 oceanfront oasis in Del Mar, CA. This transaction resulted in a new 2020 San Diego County record. While managing every element of this record-breaking sale, Guiltinan insured all safety and precautionary measures were strictly adhered to by the National Association of Realtors (highest industry) standard.

Brian has one of the strongest rolodexes and referral networks in the industry given the profile of his clientele and their connection to Southern California. Clients include major titans of industry, politicos, professional athletes, celebrities as well as many on the Forbes billionaire list.

Guiltinan has enjoyed great success for his clients over decades, regardless of market conditions. Each of his sales highpoints (over 20 years) continues to break through barriers never before seen in the local real estate profession. Guiltinan sold a home in Rancho Santa Fe for $22,000,000 in 2000, representing the most expensive real estate transaction recorded in the region's history and setting a county record. A couple of years later, Brian broke his previous record by selling a $23,500,000 home in La Jolla. He then broke that San Diego record by selling another beachfront oasis for $35,000,000, a county record. The following year, during the 2008 financial crisis, he represented the buyer in a $17,350,613 La Jolla beachfront compound, closing in May of 2009.

As those successes accumulated, Guiltinan’s reputation for selling high-profile luxury properties was being noticed by the largest national real estate firms and their executives. In 2006, Prudential California Realty approached Guiltinan, to buy his highly productive company. Prudential California Realty is now Berkshire Hathaway. At the time of the sale, The Guiltinan Group had over 120 agents, doing well over $600 Million in sales. Brian was asked to stay on as President of Berkshires Hathaway’s Luxury Homes Division, bringing his unique expertise and representing properties $20 Million and above.

As Guiltinan approaches $2 Billion in sales, he continues to set records by listing the most expensive property in the county at $86,000,000 on Border Ave. in Del Mar, CA. The Guiltinan Group is engaging and representing buyers in other high value destination markets ranging from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and abroad.